Raymond James & Associates Sells 22,770 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,044,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,770 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.24% of Genworth Financial worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 69.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 530,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 218,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,233,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,816 shares during the period. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 127,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 33,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.92. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $6.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,532,954 shares in the company, valued at $31,186,723.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

