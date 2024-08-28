Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,471 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,772.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,186 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,640,000 after buying an additional 35,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after buying an additional 57,923 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 846.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after acquiring an additional 177,422 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 159,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $164.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $164.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.85 and a 200-day moving average of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

