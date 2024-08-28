Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,650 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.24% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $24.29.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.