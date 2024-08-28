Raymond James & Associates Sells 28,523 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,523 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $10,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,885 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,588,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,333,000 after buying an additional 3,662,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 4.2 %

ALB stock opened at $90.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $71.97 and a 52 week high of $203.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.20 and a 200 day moving average of $111.61.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

