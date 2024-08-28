Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,969 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Installed Building Products worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 50.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBP. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.20.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $224.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.65. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $106.01 and a one year high of $281.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. The business had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Articles

