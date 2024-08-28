Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,182 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.59% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDOG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.45.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

