Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,445 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 279,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,418 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,748,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,219 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $40.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.