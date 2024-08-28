Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,445 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 279,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,418 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,748,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,219 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $40.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.
About Schwab International Equity ETF
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
