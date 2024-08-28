Raymond James & Associates Sells 378,632 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,632 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Bank OZK were worth $9,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 21.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 210,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 23,309 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth $3,623,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at about $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on OZK shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Bank OZK Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $43.51 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.52. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

