Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,974 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $18.71 on Monday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

