Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,334 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.38.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $486.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.43. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.01 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

