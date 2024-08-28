Raymond James & Associates Sells 48,787 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,787 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.24% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 36.63 and a quick ratio of 36.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $16.35.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.69 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 26.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 106.83%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.