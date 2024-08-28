Raymond James & Associates Sells 50,750 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,750 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 26,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 35,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average of $57.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.739 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.