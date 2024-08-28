Raymond James & Associates Sells 57 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 933,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,132,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,422.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,404.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1,351.24.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 590.80% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,356.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

