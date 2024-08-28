Raymond James & Associates Sells 6,355 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 8.83% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UJUL. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 3,185.7% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,278,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,984 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 897.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 534,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,636,000 after buying an additional 480,829 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of UJUL stock opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.