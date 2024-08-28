Raymond James & Associates Sells 729 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 619.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.2 %

BURL opened at $278.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.28. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $280.08.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.43.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

