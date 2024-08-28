Raymond James & Associates Sells 7,969 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Innospec were worth $9,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,925,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Innospec by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,670,000 after acquiring an additional 161,249 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Innospec by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 59,554 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Innospec by 204,935.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,382 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,090,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Price Performance

Innospec stock opened at $113.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.10. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $133.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

