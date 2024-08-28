Raymond James & Associates Sells 8,000 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 463,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Woodside Energy Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDS stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie upgraded Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

