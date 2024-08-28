Raymond James & Associates Sells 8,035 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of OLLI opened at $95.03 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.20 and a 200 day moving average of $84.40.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.46.

In other news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $284,592.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,242. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $284,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,367 shares of company stock worth $3,061,165. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

