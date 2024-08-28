Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,489 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.45% of CoreCivic worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1,050.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,138,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,603,000 after buying an additional 2,865,763 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1,284.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 545,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 506,522 shares during the last quarter. Courage Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,323,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 192,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 122,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth $1,677,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,747.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,996 shares of company stock worth $2,077,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial cut shares of CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

CoreCivic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $490.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

