Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,641 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ally Financial were worth $9,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Ally Financial by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 571.7% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

ALLY opened at $43.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $45.46.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

