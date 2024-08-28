Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,890 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 448,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,746,000 after purchasing an additional 425,228 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 795.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 325,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after buying an additional 289,099 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,337,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,467.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 205,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 200,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,352.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after buying an additional 189,107 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $82.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.52.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

