Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,952 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Flywire were worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $17.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -159.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.98. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $35.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.30 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLYW. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

