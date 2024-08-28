Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,837 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of STAG Industrial worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,237,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,560,000 after buying an additional 176,332 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,051,000 after acquiring an additional 961,420 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,206,000 after acquiring an additional 104,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,456,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,552,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,052,000 after purchasing an additional 25,779 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on STAG. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial stock opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $41.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.09.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 148.00%.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

