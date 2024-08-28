Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 314 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.83.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

