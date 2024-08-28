Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 4,341 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,983.8% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

