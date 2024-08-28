Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 4,567 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSBD shares. StockNews.com cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.08. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

