Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 713 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 851,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,423,000 after purchasing an additional 242,765 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,660,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 230,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,156,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 2,811.0% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 222,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 215,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 215,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 24,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein

In related news, insider Christopher Hogbin sold 12,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $445,673.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $139,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,923 shares in the company, valued at $903,935.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Hogbin sold 12,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $445,673.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $348,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.95.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AB opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.42 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.84%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

