Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 3,107.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeff Kuai acquired 3,900 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeff Kuai acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $127,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,637.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Yum China Price Performance

Yum China stock opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $58.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.33.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

