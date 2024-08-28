Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 85,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.42. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

