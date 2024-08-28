Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.92. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $92.37. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at $40,651,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,544 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,084 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BJ. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

