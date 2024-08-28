Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in IDEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in IDEX by 3.2% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in IDEX by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in IDEX by 6.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.50.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $203.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.37. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.