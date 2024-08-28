Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 2,212 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $6,161,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.7% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 121,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Global Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 48,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK opened at $99.85 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $108.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -469.56%.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

