Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 2,795 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $752,122.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,717.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $752,122.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,717.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HPE opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

