Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 3,989 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 282,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 53,335 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,044,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20,116 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 663,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 85,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 285,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 47,124 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $33.54. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

