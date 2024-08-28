Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 747 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of STWD opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $22.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

