Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys New Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,863,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ATO opened at $129.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $132.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

