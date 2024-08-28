Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,576,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,546,000 after buying an additional 23,812 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,075,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,917,000 after purchasing an additional 67,983 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Morningstar by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 562,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,334,000 after purchasing an additional 28,164 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Morningstar by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,835,000 after purchasing an additional 160,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $86,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,020,374.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,056,519.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 290 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $86,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,894 shares of company stock valued at $17,498,998. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Trading Down 0.1 %

Morningstar stock opened at $310.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 1.17. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.45 and a 52 week high of $330.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

