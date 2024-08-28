Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $340,373,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,771,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,804,000 after buying an additional 1,192,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $71,802,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,541,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,190,000 after acquiring an additional 544,312 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,163,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCCO shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

NYSE SCCO opened at $105.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.58. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $129.79.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.73%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

