Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1,143.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 18.6% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 173,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $335.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.63 and a 200 day moving average of $311.44. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.89 and a 1 year high of $352.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at $72,239,007.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $1,941,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,239,007.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,318 shares of company stock worth $7,961,355 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.