Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 129.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens began coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

First Horizon Stock Down 1.2 %

FHN stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

