Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 437,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 220,763 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 724.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 193,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 170,395 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 247,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 100,075 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 60,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -216.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $27.92.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $256.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.21 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 37.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

