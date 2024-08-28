Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of International Paper by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 1,094.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $161,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

International Paper stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. International Paper’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 377.55%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

