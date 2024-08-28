Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 200.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Organon & Co. by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 2.7 %

OGN opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 840.29%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

