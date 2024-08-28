Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $352,000 Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,376 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 372.3% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 62,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 49,132 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $1,318,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,297,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEM. TD Securities boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.1 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.00. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $83.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.