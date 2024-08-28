Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $357,000 Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $71,409,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 844,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,153,000 after buying an additional 214,840 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 886,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Agree Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.42.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

