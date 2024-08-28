Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $361,000 Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.9% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $657,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,531.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,675 shares of company stock worth $1,551,735 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 0.7 %

SPS Commerce stock opened at $196.99 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.96 and a twelve month high of $218.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.27.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

