Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $404,000 Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,788,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,848,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,599,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,615,000 after acquiring an additional 296,941 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,532,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,892,000 after acquiring an additional 135,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,918,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 0.4 %

RRX opened at $165.75 on Wednesday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $183.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.98 and its 200 day moving average is $157.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -291.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RRX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RRX

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.