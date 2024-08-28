Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $419,000 Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,708,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,517,554,000 after acquiring an additional 68,484 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,953,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,871,000 after purchasing an additional 727,207 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,770,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,255,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,534,000 after buying an additional 30,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $122.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.52. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $123.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.33.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $565.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lamar Advertising

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.