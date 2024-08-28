Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $421,000 Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7,379.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 723,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after acquiring an additional 714,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE:GDDY opened at $164.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.84 and its 200-day moving average is $133.41. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $165.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 363.95% and a net margin of 41.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GDDY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoDaddy news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,620.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,620.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,413 shares of company stock valued at $6,510,706 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.