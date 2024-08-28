Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $446,000 Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

DLB opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.43.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $288.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 61.22%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

